The WNBA lost one of its brightest young stars on Saturday, as the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese announced she'd miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury. Naturally, the media asked Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark to chime in on her peer's misfortune.

Clark expressed how sad the situation is, via Indy Star Sport's Chloe Peterson.

“Yeah it's definitely sad, anytime you see anybody go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with, whether it's Cam[eron Brink] or it's Angel, especially Angel, you wanna see her finish out this year,” Clark said. “She's had a historic year and she's done some incredible things. For me playing against her, her motor is up there, if not the best in the league. She just doesn't stop working. Congratulations to her, I thought she had a tremendous year.”

Reese had a landmark rookie year, breaking the WNBA single-season rebounding record, while also becoming the fastest player in history to 20 double-doubles. The LSU alum's 15 consecutive double-doubles are the most in league history, and she's just the second player to ever record 26 of them in one season.

Caitlin Clark waxed poetic about Angel Reese ahead of Fever-Dream

Clark, who spoke to media ahead of the Fever's contest with the Atlanta Dream, lamented about both Reese and Brink's unluckiness.

“I thought she [Reese] came into the league and really did what she's done well her entire career as long as I've known her, so it's definitely devastating. It's never anything you wanna see for a player,” Clark continued. “Obviously, our draft class has been hit with a few more injuries than you would've liked to see. Some of those things you can't avoid, especially in their two instances, I don't know the specific details, but that's kind of what comes with basketball at times.”

Clark, though, won't let her empathy distract her from her mission.

“It's sad for them, but at the same time for myself, just continue to take care of your body, take care of yourself,” Clark concluded. “It's a long season, especially when you're playing games with one day in between, you really need to prioritize that, but like I said, some of those things are just unavoidable, and it's sad to see.”

Reese, though, won't let Sky fans give up on their playoff hopes yet, via her social media.

“i love you guys & appreciate all the thoughts and prayers! 🥺 i know you guys would cut your wrist off to give it to me in a heart beat😭 but we not done yet! SKYTOWN LET’S GO! 🩵💛 ” Reese said.

Chicago has five more games after its contest against the Dallas Wings on Sunday to secure a playoff spot. It's currently tied with the Dream for the eighth seed, which is the final one available to qualify.