Former NFL player and sports analyst Robert Griffin III who was just recently fired from ESPN has given his opinion on the WNBA Rookie of the Year race between Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. Griffin would say the race is already over, especially after the Fever's win over the Sky, 100-81, where while both rookies were solid, Clark stole the show and once again dazzled with insane statistics.

“Caitlin Clark just won the WNBA Rookie of the Year and they still got eight games left,” Griffin said on a video posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Clark and the Indiana Fever blew out Angel Reese in Chicago Sky by 19 points in Chicago, Caitlin Clark had a career high 31 points along with 12 assists, walked in Angel Reese's house, sat down, put her feet on the couch with the Kobe's on, and said, I'll take my double double with cheese. So you ask, why is the race over? Stay with me. All season, this debate has really boiled down to, what do you value more? Rebounds or points and assists. Because the simple fact is, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play different positions, so it's hard to go apples to apples. And yes, they have both been balling out.”

Robert Griffin explains his decision for picking Fever's Caitlin Clark

Griffin would go as far as to say that it should be the objective truth that Clark has a better chance to win the award over Reese citing race as a reason for people to pick the Sky star.

“But I'm not afraid to say the quiet part out loud,” Griffin said. “Too many people are taking their public stance on who they think should win WNBA Rookie of the Year based off of race and not the results. Many of them privately feel differently, but publicly, they take a different stance so they can avoid being called out by the people who look like them. I mean, when did sports become like politics where we deny the truth just to support the party that we want to win? That's sad. We should never let the color of someone's skin drive or determine our opinion when interpreting the facts.”

Robert Griffin III cites Fever's Caitlin Clark's traits more valuable

In the win for the Fever, Clark scored 31 points (WNBA career-high), 12 assists, and four rebounds while shooting eight-for-14 from the field while Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds while shooting four-of-nine from the field. Griffin would go on to cite multiple records that Clark has accomplished and made the point that people have “never valued rebounding over points and assists” in basketball.

“Caitlin Clark is top 10 in points per game, leads the WNBA in assists per game, and is fourth in threes made per game,” Griffin said. “She has set the WNBA record for most assists in a game, and Caitlin Clark has set the WNBA rookie record for most threes in the season, most threes made in the game, is the first triple double ever for a rookie in WNBA history, and she's the first rookie in WNBA history to have 400 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a season…We have never valued rebounding over points and assists ever.”

At any rate, the Fever are now 16-16 with their next game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.