FIFA announced Thursday that over one million tickets have already been sold for the 2026 World Cup, marking a strong start to what is expected to be the largest sporting event ever held across North America, APNews reports. The governing body said ticket buyers span 212 countries and territories, even though less than two-thirds of the tournament field has been finalized.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest demand came from fans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada — the three co-hosts of the tournament. FIFA revealed that the top 10 nations purchasing tickets also include England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France. The tournament is set to run from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Over one million FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets were purchased during the @Visa Presale Draw. ⚽️Tickets were purchased by fans from 212 countries and territories ⚽️Highest demand from United States, Canada and Mexico ⚽️Early Ticket Draw entry period to open on 27 October… pic.twitter.com/pGHz6n1iTA — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the early enthusiasm in a statement: “As national teams across the globe compete for a place at the historic FIFA World Cup 26, I am thrilled so many football-loving fans also want to be part of this watershed event in North America.” He added that the demand shows the “biggest, most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history” is already capturing global imagination.

Next ticket phase details

Article Continues Below

The first wave of sales launched through the Visa Presale Draw in September, drawing more than 4.5 million applications. Selected fans were given purchase access starting October 1. The next phase, the Early Ticket Draw, begins October 27 and runs through the end of the month, with designated purchasing windows set for November.

This upcoming sale will be the final opportunity for fans before the official World Cup draw on December 5, which will determine team placements in the group stage. FIFA has yet to release ticket price grids or match-specific sales figures, a departure from previous tournaments dating back to 1990.

While the early numbers reflect enormous anticipation, they also highlight unique challenges for international visitors. With the United States tightening immigration policies, many fans remain uncertain about travel logistics and visa requirements. Those concerns recently surfaced when a friendly between defending champion Argentina and Puerto Rico was moved from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale due to sluggish sales that some attributed to the policy climate.

Despite that, the appetite for World Cup tickets shows no signs of slowing. Fans across the globe are already securing their spots, ensuring stadiums from Los Angeles to Mexico City to Toronto will be packed when the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off.