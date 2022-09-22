Songs of Conquest update introduces Battlegrounds Game Mode

The latest Songs of Conquest update introduces the Battlegrounds Game Mode which gets you straight into the battlefield with pre-made armies, skipping the arduous process of resource generation and map exploration.

In our Songs of Conquest Early Access review back in May, we praised the game’s deep and satisfying turn-based tactical combat that perfectly modernized the formula of old Heroes of Might and Magic games. Now, players can experience these battles without bothering with the game’s setup phase. With Songs of Conquest’s latest update that dropped on September 22, 2022, the game now has a Battlegrounds Mode that lets you pick up a pre-made army and take it into the battlefield.

The new Battlegrounds Mode comes with a dozen or so pre-made armies created by the developers for players to choose from, but players can also create their own armies based on a limited amount of resources (for balancing reasons) if they wish. The Battlegrounds Mode can be played online or offline, against strangers or against friends, or even against the AI.

The Battlegrounds Mode is a welcome new game mode coming to Songs of Conquest that helps give the game a more replayable, less time-consuming, and less demanding game mode. I’m sure I’d come back and play Battlegrounds Mode and open Songs of Conquest in my Steam Library more often now just to have a quick fix of battles.

Apart from the Battlegrounds Mode, the latest Songs of Conquest update also includes a new map called Bad Neighbors; a new “Easy” setting for the Campaigns, and improvements on the game’s Hot Seat Mode, a new Turkish language option, as well as some balancing changes, to tune the game’s gameplay mechanics.

With the release of the latest update, the game is currently being sold on sale at the Steam Store for 25% off.