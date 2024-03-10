The South Carolina women's basketball is headed to the championship game of the 2024 SEC tournament, thanks in large part to the miracle 3-pointer that Gamecocks senior center Kamilla Cardoso banked in at the buzzer during Saturday's 74-73 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Cardoso's shot has fans still buzzing, with even Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson left stunned by her heroic shot.
“Unbelievable finish with #1 South Carolina against Tennessee in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament! Kamilla Cardoso hit the game-winning three to seal the victory after being down 2 points with one second left in the game. What a surreal moment to hit your first three of your career,” Johnson said about the wild ending of the SEC tourney semis game.
“Another great game for women’s basketball in the books, making me even more excited for March Madness!!,” added Johnson.
The shot was the shocker of shockers, as — like Johnson pointed out — it was the first attempt from deep ever by Cardoso in her college basketball career. Cardoso finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds, an assist, and three blocks in 30 minutes of action while shooting 6-for-10 from the field.
Cardoso's 3-pointer also made sure that South Carolina would stay undefeated for at least another day. The Gamecocks have improved to 31-0 overall so far in the 2023-24 college basketball season, as they prepare for the SEC title game against the winner of the other semifinal showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers. The conference's championship game is scheduled to be played this Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.