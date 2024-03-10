South Carolina women's basketball team is still undefeated and their place atop the Associated Poll rankings is still safe, thanks to Kamilla Cordoso's buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-point shot on Saturday in the 74-73 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Not only that, but Cardoso's triple also sent the Gamecocks to the finals of the 2024 SEC women's basketball tournament — and has Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston hyped.
“Cause what yall thought!!!!🔥🔥KILLA MILLA,” Aliyah Boston posted on X along with the video of Cardoso's incredible shot.
“I know I ride for my gamecocks but Rickea is the real deal🤌🏾 she is going to continue thrive,” Boston also said in a follow-up post.
With Cardoso's miracle 3-pointer, Boston and South Carolina basketball fans will get to watch the Gamecocks compete in the finals of the SEC tournament on Sunday against the winner of the other semifinals match between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.
What's even more impressive about Cardoso's shot is that it was her first-ever attempt from behind the arc. That shot was definitely not in the arsenal of the senior 6-7 center, but against the Volunteers, Cardoso was not going to be denied a 3-pointer that kept the Gameocks' record unblemished. She finished the contest with 13 points and five rebounds to go with an assist and three blocks.
Cardoso, who was a teammate of Aliyah Boston with the Gamecocks, shared her feelings about the shot that South Carolina fans will forever remember.
“I was very happy my teammates believed in me,” Cardoso said after the game (via the Associated Press). “I didn’t have best game I could have, off all night. I was happy I could make the shot and take them to the finals.”