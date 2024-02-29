The Los Angeles Sparks are coming off a subpar 2023 season. Former Sparks star Lisa Leslie spoke to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green about one communal area the organization could improve in.
Lisa Leslie recounts a practice story that could help the Sparks improve their community reach
Leslie spent 12 seasons with Los Angeles after the team drafted her in 1997. She was a seven-time All-Star, three-time WNBA MVP, eight-time first-team All-WNBA honoree, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
The Sparks hold a special place in the legendary center's heart, especially because she was with the team from its WNBA debut until her retirement. Leslie returned to LA and had the opportunity to speak to players after a practice, but it did not go how she imagined.
“I went to go watch a practice and I was like, ‘oh and you can let them know if they want me to talk to players, I will go and I'll talk to the players if they want.' If there's words that I can give to motivate you [I would be glad to],” Leslie told Warriors' Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show.
Leslie emphasized that her potential speech to the team would have been one of care and inspiration, not of boasting. Nevertheless, the Sparks decided not to have her speak that day.
The story sparked a discussion on how WNBA teams can better use their past players to facilitate a greater sense of community. Surely, the Sparks have good intentions, but the organization could benefit from continuing to have former stars be active with the team.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how LA bounces back from their 17-23 record as they seek to get back to the WNBA Playoffs.