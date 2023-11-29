USC's JuJu Watkins breaks records with fourth 30-point game, surpassing legends Leslie and McGee, in a dominant 85-44 win over Cal Poly.

USC women's basketball star freshman JuJu Watkins shattered records previously held by Trojan legends Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee with her latest 30-point game, leading the No. 6 Trojans to a dominating 85-44 victory over Cal Poly on Tuesday. Watkins' performance marked her fourth 30-point game of the season, a feat that surpasses the achievements of Leslie and McGee during their freshman years, who each had three 30-point games.

Despite suffering a bloody nose in a collision under the basket, Watkins returned to the court after a brief medical intervention to continue her scoring spree. Her final stats were impressive: 10 of 19 from the floor, seven free throws out of seven attempts, along with four rebounds and four assists.

“Sorry to the girl that I hit. I was out of control in that one,” Watkins said, as reported by Beth Harris of the Associated Press. “Just a little collision.”

Watkins' journey in her first collegiate season has been marked by consistent high-scoring games, including a 32-point debut against Ohio State, followed by 35 points against Le Moyne and 31 against Penn State.

McKenzie Forbes celebrated a personal milestone, reaching the 1,000-point mark in her college career, while the team's bench contributed a significant 25 points. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised the team’s depth, emphasizing its role in the Trojans’ successful strategy.

“Our depth is a strength of ours,” Gottlieb said. “We know we have different pieces who can do different things. That allows us to play a different way, allows us to rest some people, but allows us to keep coming at opponents in a way that we want to.”

The game also saw an emotional moment when Aaliyah Gayles, returning after a harrowing incident in 2022, scored her first points of the season, an achievement met with enthusiastic support from her teammates, including Watkins.

“Love her,” Watkins said. “The bench was going crazy. She’s been working every day. She inspires us to work hard. She does not take one day off, so to see her finally get that first bucket back was amazing.”

The Trojans, enjoying their highest AP Top 25 poll position in 29 years, are preparing for the rest of the season, balancing a hectic schedule of finals and games. With a 6-0 start and a potential unbeaten streak leading up to a crucial game against UCLA, the team looks poised for a successful run.