Following a Kelsey Plum trade to the Los Angeles Sparks, they released second-year guard, Zia Cooke. The former South Carolina basketball star had a sophomore slump compared to her rookie season. She only averaged 3.6 points in 8.9 minutes per game. Cooke didn't start a game, compared to 2023, where she started four of her 39 games.

Despite the statistics, Cooke pinpointed key growth during a rough Sparks season. Unfortunately for her, she won't spend the upcoming season with Los Angeles, due to the Plum trade. Although the official trade happened on Monday, it was before February 1.

That day marks the official signing period of free agents or players that have been traded. Because of this, Cooke's move was a matter of time. Perhaps a change of scenery is necessary for Cooke following the trade. After all, she was an All-SEC guard before she declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Kelsey Plum being traded to the Sparks is a win

Although Cooke is out, the Sparks are landing a franchise-altering player. They haven't had a player of Plum's caliber since Candace Parker was with the team. The All-WNBA, All-Star, and Olympic guard brings more than just accolades to the City of Angels.

She brings a championship pedigree and a feistiness that the franchise hasn't seen. She was typically the spark for the Las Vegas Aces. Now, Plum will put the spark in Sparks. However, this doesn't mean that Cooke's time with Los Angeles will officially be over.

They could sign her to a training camp contract, as the Phoenix Mercury did with Celeste Taylor. It doesn't guarantee a player a spot on the final roster, but they have training camp to show out. Essentially, it'll be another tryout for Cooke to spend her third season with the team.

Learning from Plum would be a joy. After all, the latter previously had the most points in women's college basketball history. Caitlin Clark broke that record, but Plum's dominance entering the WNBA was significant. However, she had a rocky start to her career. Plum didn't even crack 10 points per game.

Still, she ended up winning 6th Woman of the Year, in addition to placing 5th in MVP voting in the 2022 season. Both players are similar in this regard. Cooke wasn't drafted highly but capitalized on her opportunities. If another one arises, it can be mutually beneficial for Plum, Cooke, and the Sparks organization. But for now, the former Gamecock guard will look to find another home.