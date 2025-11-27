The Denver Broncos have locked in one of the NFL’s most reliable specialists by signing kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year extension through the 2028 season during the team’s bye week.

Although the financial details weren’t disclosed at the time, they have now come to light. The nine-year veteran will make $16.1 million, which includes $9 million guaranteed and a $5.2 million signing bonus, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The new contract, which averages $5.367 million annually, makes him the league’s sixth-highest-paid kicker.

Denver enters Week 13 with a 9-2 record and a two-game lead at the top of the AFC West, and Lutz has contributed significantly to that success. This season alone, he has converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts, hitting an impressive 85.0% success rate, and has been flawless on extra points, going 24-for-24 (100%). His longest field goal this season measured 57 yards. Across his three seasons with the Broncos, the 31-year-old has made 88.6% of his field-goal attempts and 98.0% of extra points, the highest field-goal percentage in franchise history for kickers with at least 20 attempts.

In 2025, Lutz has already converted five game-winning kicks, including a 35-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 to secure a 22-19 win. That kick was his 13th career game-winner and his third walk-off field goal this season. Since joining Denver in 2023, Lutz has made eight game-winning field goals, more than any other kicker in the league during that period.

As one of the league's highly accurate kickers, Lutz ranks 16th all-time in field-goal percentage according to Pro Football Reference. He has claimed AFC Special Teams Player of the Month recognition two times while with the Broncos, in November 2023 and October 2025. Head coach Sean Payton, who first coached Lutz in New Orleans in 2016, praised him after the extension, remarking that Lutz earned it with his performance and reliability.

Lutz will look to continue his strong season in the Broncos’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders.