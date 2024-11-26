After taking a leave of absence, Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle has stepped down from her postion. Dr. Gayle took a personal leave of absence effective immediately last month for undisclosed reasons, according to the college.

In an announcement late last week, the college shared the news that Dr. Gayle would not be returning to her position as president. As they continue to look for her replacement, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer will serve as interim president.

“I join the trustees in extending my gratitude to Dr. Gayle for her service to this amazing institution,” Brewer said in a video posted on the college's X account. “I'm also excited to continue my service as your interim president.”

Dr. Gayle joined the institution in 2022 as the 11th president after former president Mary Schmidt Campbell retired. She is the first medical doctor to serve as president in the history of the college. Before becoming president of Spelman, she served as the president of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the largest community foundations in the country. She is also a successful epidemiologist who spent years fighting against HIV and AIDS in addition to managing a global anti-poverty organization.

Brewer, who is a 1984 graduate of Spelman, has quite the resume. She has been with the institution for 17 years; for 12 of those years she served as the Board of Trustees chair. She previously served as the CEO of Walgreens, COO of Starbucks, and CEO of Sam's Club. Forbes also recognized her in 2021 and 2022 as one of Forbes top 50 over 50 and #13 on the Forbes Power Women list.

Earlier this year, Brewer became a minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons, joining Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, film producer Will Packer, and Rashaun Williams as minority owners of the Atlanta Falcons. She spoke about her major accomplishment earlier this year.

“As I embrace the opportunity to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, I'm reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united. My journey has always been about people—their stories, aspirations, and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy—his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons' successes and Atlanta's spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field.”