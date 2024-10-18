Spelman College president Dr. Helene D. Gayle is taking an immediate personal leave of absence, per a report by the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Ernie Suggs. The cause of the leave of absence is unknown at this time.

“The Trustees are committed to ensuring continuity throughout this process, and fully expect to maintain institutional operations as usual,” Board of Trustees Chair Lovette T. Russell said in a letter to the Spelman community obtained by Suggs and the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “We deeply value your continued support and will provide any pertinent updates as they become available.”

Gayle’s leave of absence comes as Spelman College has seen immense success. The institution was ranked as the top HBCU in the nation by U.S News & World Report for the 18th year in a row. Earlier this year Spelman received a $100 million donation from philanthropist and businesswoman Rhonda Stryker alongside her husband and Chairman of Greenleaf Trust, William Johnston. The $100 million contribution was in celebration of 100 years since Spelman College officially changed its name from Spelman Baptist Seminary in 1924. Stryker has served as a Board of Trustee member for Spelman since 1997.

Gayle joined the institution in July 2022 as the 11th president and made history as the first medical doctor to serve in the position. Before her appointment as Spelman’s president, Gayle served as president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust.

Per Suggs report, former Board of Trustee chair and new minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons Rosalind “Roz” Brewer will serve as interim president. Brewer, a 1984 alumna of Spelman College, has an impressive resume, having served as the former CEO of Walgreens, COO of Starbucks, and CEO of Sam’s Club. She was recognized as one of Forbes’s top 50 over 50 in 2021 and ranked #13 on the Forbes Power Women list in 2022.

In 2019, Brewer was elected as the sole black member of Amazon’s board of directors. She serves as a non-executive director at Lockheed Martin and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Additionally, Brewer is a board member at Westminster School, the Carter Presidential Center, and chairs the board of trustees at Spelman College.

In a message to the board of Trustees obtained by Suggs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brewer said, “Through this transition, my focus is on guiding Spelman forward by supporting leadership, maintaining stability and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our students. We’ll build on our strengths while embracing change as we chart the best path for Spelman’s future. It’s a privilege to give back to the institution that has given me so much, even as I continue to grow in my own career journey.”