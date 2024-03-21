For all the ways in which the San Antonio Spurs have struggled this season, no single position has been more maligned than their point guard spot. But as they head down the stretch of a tough season, perhaps no position has had more guys contribute as a collective.
To start the year, the Silver and Black tried to convert Jeremy Sochan from forward to the “one,” as it's called in basketball jargon. A month in, the experiment gave way and as Sochan returned to his natural position, Tre Jones moved into the starting lineup. Blake Wesley has emerged as the team's back-up point while veteran Devonte' Graham has provided some leadership.
Tre Jones
The unquestioned starting point guard for the Silver and Black, Jones has been steady. His 6.1 assists per game easily lead the squad. A 33.6% shooter from three-point range, the former Duke Blue Devil has hit four from beyond the arc in two of his last four games.
“I've seen him all the time in the gym knocking down shots. Shoot-arounds, he's always knocking down shots. I have confidence in him whenever he's about to shoot it that he's going to knock it down. He's got to keep shooting it if they're going to leave him open like that, you've got to keep shooting it for sure,” guard Devin Vassell said.
Jones credits Spurs shooting coach Jimmy Baron with his improved touch. For the season, he's shooting 51.2% from the field.
“Me and Jimmy are in the gym almost every single day working on the jump shot, trying to do everything we can to continue to grow it in every way possible and continue to build that confidence. Knowing that the talent that we have, those shots are going to be open. Just got to knock them down.”
Blake Wesley
One of three 2022 Spurs first-round picks, Blake Wesley has carved out a niche after bouncing back and forth between San Antonio and G League affiliate Austin last year and at the beginning of this season,
“From day done, I knew Blake was coming. He's always had energy,” Vassell said. “Training camp, Summer League, whenever it was, he was always picking up people full court and turning people and just being a pest on the defensive end. He's always been like that.”
That's the energy that we need from him,” Vassell continued. “He's been making strides on the offensive end too, but defensively he's always been kind of that anchor.”
Asked if his defense is an underrated part of Wesley's game, Vassell didn't hesitate.
“I wouldn't say underrated unless you're just not watching. He's definitely always been locking up.”
The Notre Dame alum celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday, March 16. The team ended practice a couple of days later by singing to the South Bend, Indiana native.
Devonte' Graham
Four seasons ago, Devonte' Graham averaged 18.2 points per game over 63 games for the Charlotte Hornets. Last year, he scored 13 per game for the Spurs, starting nearly half of the 20 games he played after arriving in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.
“Te's [Devonte] our vet, for sure. He keeps that locker room steady. He's always talking to us,” Vassel said.
The 29-year-old Graham has played in only 14 of the Spurs' 69 games this season, getting just 8.2 minutes per game and averaging 3.1 points.
“Obviously, he's not playing as much as he would want to. He always has a smile on his face. He's always encouraging, just kind of being uplifting.” Vassell added.
Whether through quiet leadership, defensive tenacity, or a steadying hand that's shooting more effectively, the Spurs three-point guards have proven a pleasant surprise amid a rough season.