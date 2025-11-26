The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving, and they'll be getting some key players back for the matchup. One of them is Ja'Marr Chase, who is returning from his one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. Joining him back on the field is his quarterback, Joe Burrow, as he's been activated from injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Officially official: Joe Burrow is back. The Bengals have activated their star QB off injured reserve,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Burrow has been out since he injured his toe in Week 2, but he's ready to get back on the field and help his team. It's been a rollercoaster for the Bengals' offense, as they've had to switch quarterbacks and try to find some consistency. Since Joe Flacco has taken over, things have improved, but not the way the Bengals would have liked.

Burrow gives the team the best chance to win, and with them staring at only three wins, the time starts now for them to try and turn things around.

Before his return, Burrow noted that it's the players who need to step up and do their job, and they can't blame it all on the coaching staff to make things better.

“We have good coaches,” Burrow said. “There’s not a scheme in the NFL that is so revolutionary that it’s gonna completely change the way a player plays the game. Coaches work really hard and are smart, and they work a lot of hours to put players in a position to make plays. At the end of the day, you have to go make plays, and you have to play within that system. At the end of the players have to take some accountability and go play really good.”

Hopefully, the players can take that message and use it for the rest of the season to make a late push.