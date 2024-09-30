Perhaps quietly, the San Antonio Spurs feature one of the NBA's top all-time rosters. NBA 2K25 reflects that in sense. In Tim Duncan, the Silver and Black sports one of the very best players in NBA history. David Robinson gives them another big man who ranks among the top centers to play the game. A smooth offensive machine named George Gervin helped define a fast paced era of basketball. When healthy, Kawhi Leonard has been one of the league's top players over the last decade. Franchise icons Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are both in the Hall of Fame.

Here's a look at the Spurs' Top 10 rated players in NBA 2K.

Victor Wembanyana is here — already.

With an overall rating of 86, last year's first overall draft pick ranks ahead of Hall-of-Famer Artis Gilmore, seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge as well as James Silas and Bruce Bowen, both of whom have had their jersey retired by the organization.

Following a unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign that also saw him finish second for NBA Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in blocks, there's little doubt the French phenom, who routinely wowed the entire league at the ages of 19 and 20, will climb these rankings. That he already cracks the top ten for a franchise that features the aforementioned legends, speaks to what the basketball world expects of a generational prospect who delivered in his first campaign.

9. Sean Elliott

A San Antonio Spur through and through. Two All-Star appearances and probably the greatest shot in franchise history earn Sean Elliott an overall rating of 87. The third pick of the 1989 draft, Elliott's “Memorial Day Miracle” spurred the 1999 club to the first of five championships in 15 years. Elliott, who now serves as the lead color commentator for Spurs local broadcasts, easily ranks as the team's best ever three-point shooter at 94 according to 2K.

8. Larry Kenon

The man who's consistently at the center of debate among Spurs fans about whether his jersey should be retired has an overall 2K rating of 88. In his five seasons in the Alamo City, Larry Kenon made three All-Star games and averaged 20-plus points four times as the franchise transitioned from the ABA to the NBA.

7. Louie Dampier

A star at the University of Kentucky and in the early years of his pro career, Louie Dampier's overall rating of 89 comes from his work with the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA. Averaging 26 points per game to cap a season that saw him score at least 20 per contest in his first three years, Dampier was a role player by the time he finished his career with the Spurs, averaging 6.6, 9.1 and 3.3 from 1976-1979.

6. Manu Ginobili

The first name on this list that qualifies as a true heavy hitter. And perhaps some debate as to whether he should rate higher for the franchise. A Hall of Fame inductee, Manu Ginobili not only played a major role in four of the franchise's five NBA titles, he was often the team's best player in clutch moments that constantly presented themselves over his 16 seasons in San Antonio. A 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist with Argentina and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2008, the two-time All-Star came away with a 90 overall rating in 2k.

5. George Gervin

This rating generally reflects common thought among Spurs faithful. Consensus has George Gervin among the franchise's five best players of all-time. Many have him at three. San Antonio's first basketball star gets an overall rating of 94 by 2K. A Hall of Fame career that included five All-NBA First Team selections, four scoring titles and nine All-Star appearances back up the highest rating earned by a Spurs shooting guard.

4. Kawhi Leonard

Because 2K's ratings are based solely on what's happened on the court, it's easy to see why Kawhi Leonard ranks this high with an overall rating of 95. In sevens seasons with the Spurs, the “Klaw” earned Finals MVP in helping S.A. to the 2014 championship over LeBron James and a Miami Heat core looking to three-peat. Leonard twice won the Defensive Player of the Year and made two All-Star games while suiting up for Gregg Popovich.

Now, if these rankings took any other factors into account, we'd have another discussion on our hands. While there is no question about Kawhi Leonard's ability, talent and accomplishment, his San Antonio's exit provides another story.

3. Tony Parker

The point guard for four of the Spurs five titles, Tony Parker teamed with fellow Hall-of-Famer Ginobili from 2002-2018. During that span, he earned Finals MVP honors in 2007 (the Spurs third fourth title, Parker's third), made six All-Star teams and finished as the organization's all-time leader in assists. Still, his 95 player rating according to 2K may seem high, especially considering it's a good five points higher than Ginobili's.

Let's put it another way. Most Spurs fans will tell you that the French guard is much closer to his back court mate, Ginobili, than he is to David Robinson in Spurs annals.

2. David Robinson

Speaking of.

It's no surprise that Robinson comes in second on this list. A two-time NBA champion and league MVP in 1995, the “Admiral” made ten All-Star games, earned four First-Team selections, led the NBA in scoring, blocked shots and rebounding throughout a career that saw him win Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous Rookie of the Year honors.

Despite all of that, his overall rating is just one point higher than Parker's.

On it's own though, tough to argue that Robinson doesn't deserve a rating of 96.

1. Tim Duncan

The only mystery here is what overall rating the folks at 2K bestowed upon Tim Duncan. Because his place on this list is undeniable. The only Spur to play for all five of the franchise's championship teams, Duncan won two NBA MVP's, three Finals MVP's and a co-All-Star Game MVP (Shaquille O'Neal). A 15-time All-Star who earned ten First-Team selections, Duncan ranks as the franchise leader in most meaningful statistical categories.

Given that ratings of 100 aren't given by 2K, 98 seems appropriate for a player who ranks inside of reputable top ten lists of the best to ever play and sometimes places among the five greatest to ever walk on a basketball court.