It's indeed a new era for the San Antonio Spurs after longtime coach Gregg Popovich announced in May that he was stepping down due to health reasons. Officially replacing him is erstwhile interim coach Mitch Johnson, who led the Spurs to a 32-45 record last season.

The Spurs are in a solid position to improve on their previous campaign, with Victor Wembanyama cleared to play after recovering from a blood clot in his right shoulder and De'Aaron Fox entering his first full season. There's also Stephon Castle, who's fresh from being named Rookie of the Year.

San Antonio will rely heavily on the inside-outside threat of Wembanyama, Fox, and Castle. They, however, have to build chemistry since they barely saw time together on the floor last season.

For that to happen optimally, the Spurs might need to move some pieces, including two veterans.

First trade candidate: Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes is the quintessential Spurs player: Professional, smart, and fundamentally sound. He's also widely regarded as a terrific locker room guy. But with the team's younger guys continuing to develop, he's become increasingly expendable.

While the 33-year-old Barnes has proven his durability, playing the entire 82 games for three consecutive years, the Spurs might want to trade him for future draft assets. Shipping the veteran forward would also allow more playing time for the 22-year-old Jeremy Sochan, 24-year-old Julian Champagnie, and 19-year-old Carter Bryant.

Last season, Barnes started every single game for the Silver and Black, averaging 12.3 points on a career-high 50.8% shooting from the field and 3.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.

The Spurs could also acquire a promising talent in exchange for Barnes, who has one year left in his contract (he is set to earn $19 million), like Ziarie Williams of the Brooklyn Nets or Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls.

It could be argued that the Spurs should instead trade Keldon Johnson instead of Barnes. Johnson, however, is only 25 years old and remains a favorite of Popovich, who now serves as team president.

Second trade candidate: Devin Vassell

The Spurs viewed Devin Vassell as part of their future after selecting him as the 11th overall pick in 2020. He, however, has been hobbled by injuries in his five years with the squad.

The 24-year-old guard can produce when he's on the floor, although his efficiency has always been suspect. In 64 games last season, he averaged 16.3 points on 50.8% shooting from the field. Also, for a player with a heavy usage rate, his paltry 2.9 assists won't cut it, especially for a team that espouses ball movement.

The Spurs drafted Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in June. It could be argued that the squad sent a signal to Vassell that he's not untouchable. In fact, trading him could fast-track the development of the 19-year-old Harper and give more opportunities for the 20-year-old Castle.

A small-ball trio of Fox, Castle, and Harper could wreak havoc on offense, allowing for more creative playmaking, which might also bode well for Wembanyama. To add, following Wembanyama and Castle, Harper could be the third consecutive player from the Spurs to be named Rookie of the Year—an unprecedented feat in the NBA. Clearly, the youth movement is alive in San Antonio.

Vassell has a lot of upside, but the Spurs might want to consider trading him for a more durable piece who could provide leadership. Possible targets could be Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers or Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns.

San Antonio hasn't been to the playoffs for the past six seasons. It's almost unthinkable for a winning franchise with a proud culture. Trading Barnes and Vassell could be the difficult choice for the Spurs to move forward.