The San Antonio Spurs have been a team that’s developed a reputation in the NBA for having a good scouting staff and being able to find quality talent with late draft picks and going the undrafted route. Earlier in the offseason, the Spurs added a summer league star in David Jones-Garcia, who has the potential to be a steal of a signing. The Spurs added another deep roster player this week with the signing of Adam Flagler, as per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.

The Spurs signing of Adam Flagler is for their training camp roster, and he will have to make the team’s final regular season roster. As it stands, the Spurs have 14 regular season roster spots occupied. They also have all three of their two-way contract spots filled. Flagler is eligible for a two-way contract, but could also be in the mix for the 15th and final roster spot.

Flagler joins the Spurs after spending last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract, and winning a championship in the process. He had a brief stint with the Thunder during the 2023-24 season, and was on the roster for the entirety of the season last year. Across the past two seasons, Flagler has appeared in a total of 39 NBA games, with 37 of those coming last season.

Article Continues Below

As part of his two-way contract, Flagler gained a few live game reps while playing in the G League for the Oklahoma City Blue. This past season, he appeared in four games with the Blue at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Spurs will come into next season trying to get back to the playoffs behind a solid young core that includes Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper. Fox recently signed a max contract extension with the Spurs.