San Antonio Spurs' Center Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K25 Rating has been revealed, with Wemby entering as one of the top players in the game. Last year, Wemby shattered a record for NBA rookies with the highest rating ever for a player in their first season. Now, he enters NBA 2K25 as one of the top 20 best players in the game. So, just how good is the 2024 rookie of the year in NBA 2K25? Let's find out.

What is Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K25 Rating?

Victor Wembanyama has a 91 OVR NBA 2K25 Rating at launch, making him the 18th highest rated player in the game.

The first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft was the highest-rated rookie ever in NBA 2K history. In NBA 2K24's launch, he was an 84 OVR. Now, he's currently an 89 in the game. But when 2K25 launches, players will be able to play with Wemby and his new 91 OVR rating.

This makes the Spurs even more enticing to play with in MyNBA. With a high-rated Wemby and new rookie Stephon Castle, there's a lot of rebuilding that can still be done. You can enjoy developing Castle while you dominate with a young, superstar talent in Wembanyama.

In his rookie season, Victor Wembanyama led the league with 3.6 blocks per game. Furthermore, he averaged 21 points and over 10 rebounds per game, showing he's more than ready to play in the pros. There was some concern that Wembanyama's size but skinny figure would lead to injury. Instead, he started in 71 games last season, averaging nearly 30 minutes per game.

Of course, things could change over the course of the season. Should Wemby continue to play well, he'll see his OVR rating soar even higher. However, if he plays poorly, then expect his rating to potentially drop. But considering what we've seen so far, there's little reason to doubt the man's ability. Wemby more than deserves his 91 OVR NBA 2K25 Rating.

Overall, that wraps up everything we know about Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K25 Rating. We look forward to seeing how that rating evolves over the year. But if last year is any indication, we expect to see that number climb.

In other news, check out some of the latest reveals for NBA 2K25. This includes the return of the Auction House to MyTEAM, a new Era in MyNBA, and much more. Furthermore, PC players will finally be able to enjoy the same experience as new-gen players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.