The San Antonio Spurs are looking to take another step forward in the 2025-26 season after an up and down campaign last year. Recently, the Spurs made a big commitment by extending De'Aaron Fox on a max contract, helping solidify their crowded guard room.

However, the head of the snake remains Victor Wembnyama, the generationally talented former number one overall pick who San Antonio drafted back in 2023.

Recently, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was watching some of Wembanyama's impressive highlights, and broke down one play in particular that caught his eye.

“He shammgod'd a n**** from the post. … That was the craziest sh*t I've ever seen a big n**** do,” said Garnett, per KG Certified on YouTube.

Wembanyama has indeed become known for his impressive ball-handling skills and mobility for someone standing well over seven feet tall, and he also has an unguardable three-point jumper to go on top of that.

Add that to Wembanyama's status as arguably the best defender in the league–he was on his way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award a season ago before his blood clot scare–and it's easy to see why he was such a highly touted prospect.

A big year for the Spurs

Article Continues Below

Prior to the Fox extension, there was some question around what the Spurs would do about their point guard room, which featured Fox, last year's Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle, and this year's number two overall pick Dylan Harper.

However, by extending Fox on a max contract, the San Antonio front office is making it clear that they won't be walking back their decision to trade for the former All-Star anytime soon, even if it means juggling some interesting rotations at times during the upcoming season.

The Spurs recently got some good news when it was revealed that Wembanyama has recovered from his blood clot scare and will be ready to go for the upcoming season.

San Antonio was also announced as one of the ten teams to receive a Christmas Day game this year.

The rest of the Spurs' schedule will be announced later this week.