The release of NBA 2K25 has once again put the spotlight on player ratings, with San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama earning a remarkable upgrade, setting a new standard for second-year players in the franchise's history.

Victor Wembanyama, last season's standout rookie, has seen his rating climb to a 91 overall, making him the 18th highest-rated player in the game. This significant increase from his initial score of 84 not only places him at the forefront among his peers but also marks him as the highest-rated second-year player in NBA 2K history.

“It's the highest rating for a second-year player after the highest rating for a first-year player, but he has not disappointed at any point,” said Ronnie 2K, the Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games, during the NBA 2K Community Day, as reported by The Sporting News.

Despite Wembanyama's justifiably high rating, his teammates Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have received ratings that fail to adequately reflect their on-court performances.

NBA 2K25 San Antonio Spurs player overall ratings that are wrong

Devin Vassell makes a strong case for an 84 overall rating

NBA 2K25 has assigned Devin Vassell, the Spurs' sharpshooting guard, a modest 81 rating, despite his strong performance last season.

He averaged 19.7 points and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range over 68 games. Labeled as a “2-Way 3-Level Threat” in the game, Vasell's highest attributes include a 95 in close shot, offensive consistency, and hands. Despite his significant on-court success and versatility, his current rating and his four shooting badges, including a gold middy magician, may underrepresent his contributions. Vassell truly deserves an 84 overall.

Keldon Johnson needs to be an 82 overall

Keldon Johnson finds himself with an 80 overall rating in NBA 2K25, unchanged from last year and down from 82 in NBA 2K22. After peaking with a 22 points per game average in a previous season, he posted solid numbers last year with 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds, and shooting 45.4% from the field. His performance suggests a higher capability than reflected in his current rating. Johnson is listed in the game as a “3-Level Threat” with seven badges, including pogo stick and slippery-off ball. His contributions and consistent performance make a strong case for him to be rated at 82 overall.

NBA 2K25 Spurs roster evaluations show fair assessments amidst rating controversies

The rest of the Spurs roster appears to have received fair evaluations. Veteran point guard Chris Paul, recently acquired by the Spurs, maintains an 81 overall rating after starting at 84 in NBA 2K24, indicating his transitional phase within the team's dynamic.

As NBA 2K25 rolls out, the ratings will undoubtedly continue to be a topic of debate among fans and players alike, particularly when it comes to discerning whether game metrics accurately mirror real-life performances. The discrepancies in player ratings, especially those of Vassell and Johnson, highlight ongoing challenges in sports simulation games to balance player development and real-time performance metrics.