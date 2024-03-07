Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is regarded as one of the best basketball prospects of all time, and his brother is not far behind. 16-year-old Oscar Wembanyama is making waves in the EuroLeague basketball organization. Moreover, his attributes will have fans and analysts excited for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Will Victor Wembanyama's brother join the Spurs star in the NBA one day?
Oscar Wembanyama measures 6'7” at 16 years old and will be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft, per Bleacher Report. He has the genes and physical attributes to excel. It will be interesting to see the progression of his game as time goes by.
Wembanyama has an excellent resource for training and insight. His elder brother Victor is having a superb rookie season for the Spurs.
Victor Wembanyama averages 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per contest through 56 games played. The 20-year-old puts a product on the court resembling that of a video game character. His two-way prowess makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing teams.
Unfortunately, Wembanyama's production has not translated into many wins for San Antonio. The team sits at 13-49 and is last in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, Wembanyama and his teammates have plenty of time to improve and develop chemistry.
As the 2023-24 regular season winds down, it will be interesting to see what hardware Wembanyama comes away with. He is a favorite for both the Rookie of the Year and Defense Player of the Year awards.
All in all, the Wembanyama family has a promising future. If Victor and Oscar continue to work hard, there is no doubt they will find great success.