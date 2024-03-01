The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a stunning victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet against fellow rookie Chet Holmgren. Of course, Wembanyama did not hold back after the game, sporting an amusing NSFW celly.
Victor Wembanyama and Spurs taste sweet victory after beating the Thunder
Wembanyama finished the 132-118 win with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and two steals. He was exhilarated during his post-game interview and claimed, “I missed this s**t,” per Michael C. Wright. Then, he incited the crowd to perform a “Let's go Spurs” chant.
Wembanyama's excitement is fitting. The Spurs entered the game with an 11-48 record, one of the worst in the NBA. Yet, San Antonio was able to beat one of the best teams in the league.
The Thunder's record was nearly the inverse of San Antonio's. At 41-16, OKC stood second in the Western Conference standings. Moreover, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been making a case to win the MVP award amid his stellar play.
San Antonio was able to “hold” Gilgeous-Alexander to 31 points on the night. Meanwhile, standout rookie Chet Holmgren amassed 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Holmgren engaged in another epic battle with Wembanyama, but the French center got the last laugh in this one.
Wembanyama continues to wow with his exceptional two-way ability. If he continues to dominate, the Spurs will one day catch the Thunder as a top team in the NBA. In the meantime, the squad will continue to work together to finish the 2023-24 season strong.