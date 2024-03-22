There is no question about who the San Antonio Spurs see as their future. So it stands to reason that they throw several questions his way regarding that future. Victor Wembanyama stands ready – and willing – to determine the direction of the team's roster and, essentially, its direction.
The 7-foot-4 marvel detailed how much input, specifically, he hopes to have on the Spurs off-season, he told ClutchPoints.
“As much as my role as a leader and as a player for the future is important,” Wembanyama responded.
“I’ll stay on my side but I’m sure about the draft they’re going to ask me questions about the French prospects we've got right now coming up,” Wembanyama continued. “This is before everybody does their job but I'm ready to be involved and to collaborate and help in any I can help.”
At #Spurs practice
Asked Victor how much specific input he anticipates having regarding roster moves…
“I’ll stay on my side but I’m sure they’re going to ask me questions…”
Also asked if he’s focusing on anything these last 15 games
Complete answers⬇️#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/vo7lYpi5nQ
— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) March 21, 2024
Victor Wembanyama's role in shaping the Spurs
The Silver and Black have told their generational talent that they want his thoughts as he heads into his first complete off-season with the franchise.
“It's a lot of communication with the coaches and the front office to know where we're comfortable with each other in the game and where we're not comfortable, to know what kind of pieces we would need to add,” the top pick of last summer's draft said,
“It's a lot of discussion because at the end of the day the GM, the front office, they know their job. They can do almost anything with what we got today, but it's a matter of how well they understand and ask the players and the coaches about where we want to go and how we want to build,” Wembanyama continued.
From what he hears – and sees – the 20-year-old phenom adds that both he and the team are on the same page when it comes to an initial outlook on roster needs.
“This is the good thing. I feel like there's no internal fights between us. It's good. It's the right way for the future.”
In compiling numerous statistical markers, Wemby has put together a rookie season that's exceeded the loftiest of expectations. It's no wonder, whereas organizations in the past haven't sought the suggestions of their star players, the Spurs are quick to include Wembanyama in their plans.
“It's the best. I couldn't ask for better. Of course, my job is to be on the court and make baskets but the fact that we work together is the best for both our development.”
In addition to their own high draft pick (the Spurs have the third worst record at 15-54), San Antonio could land the Toronto Raptors selection if it lands outside the top six in the draft. While the NBA Lottery will determine where that pick falls, Toronto's record is neck and neck with the Memphis Grizzlies for the league's sixth worst mark. San Antonio welcomes the Grizz on Friday.
“My job is to make baskets so I want to win every game,” the Spurs leading scorer responded when asked if he's aware of the reality that a Memphis loss may help the Raptors. “I'm sure they [the Spurs front office] think about it.”
Spoken like a team executive.