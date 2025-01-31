Forever linked to legends Tim Duncan and David Robinson, Victor Wembanyama further etched himself into their notable circle. With his first NBA All-Star Game nod, Wemby is the first Spurs player to be selected in one of his first two seasons since Duncan in 1997-98. He also becomes the youngest All-Star in San Antonio franchise history.

Since joining legends Robinson and Duncan as Spurs to go number one overall in the NBA Draft, the now 21-year-old center has put up numbers and enjoyed moments to match each. When he won the league's Rookie of the Year award, he matched Robinson as two of only six players to accomplish the feat.

Victor Wembanyama's uncanny ties to Tim Duncan

Both 7-footers (Tim Duncan was sometimes listed a shade under at 6-foot-11) who were consensus No. 1 picks taken by the Spurs, Wembanyama and Duncan put up like numbers in their respective rookie years. Wemby averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game. Duncan averaged 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest.

The statistics from their NBA debuts were eerily similar. Both totaled exactly 15 points and two assists while shooting 6/9 from the field.

A huge difference came in what their teams did in their first year. While Wemby struggled through a 22-60 campaign with the youngest roster in the league, Duncan's 1997-98 Spurs broke the NBA record for the biggest turnaround from one season to the next. Duncan was flanked by fellow Hall-of-Famer Robinson, who had previously helped the franchise set the mark for the biggest turnaround in 1989-90.

The numbers behind Wembanyama's first All-Star selection

Following his historic first season, Wembanyama is the only player this season to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, a three-pointer, and a block per game. He's played and started in 38 games this season, averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.95 blocks, 3.8 assists, and 1.10 steals in 33.2 minutes.

The league leader in blocks last season, he's again pacing the NBA. In fact, he holds an active streak of 34 straight contests with a rejection and a three – the longest such streak in NBA history. With 150 blocks so far this season, the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up has 60 more blocks than any other player. He averages a block-and-half more than Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler, who ranks second league-wide in the category.

In just his second season, the French phenom is already the only player in NBA history with multiple seasons recording 150+ blocks, 100+ assists, and 100+ three-pointers. Earlier this year, Wemby became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000+ points, 1,000+ rebounds, and 200+ three-pointers in his first 100 career games.

The 2023 top draft pick becomes the first member of the Silver and Black named to an All-Star roster since Dejounte Murray in 2022. The Spurs have now had at least one All-Star selection in 42 of the 48 NBA All-Star Games since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. That's tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most of any franchise in that span.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 16 in San Francisco's Chase Center. For the first time, the event will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games.