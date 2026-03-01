Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have finally cooled off. After going on a scorching 11-game winning streak, the Spurs took a stumble on Sunday, as their run was halted in a 114-89 loss at the hands of Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Losses have become rare for the Spurs in Wembanyama's third season in the NBA, but the setback on Sunday was not exactly an eye-opener for San Antonio's franchise player. However, he was still seemingly surprised by how it went down.

“They're a good basketball team, but they're not, like, the nastiest team,” Wembanyama told reporters following the game (h/t Knicks Videos).

“They're not an ugly team to watch, but they made our game ugly.”

The Spurs shoot poorly versus New York, making just 42 percent of their attempts from the floor. New York was not efficient either with its shots, as the Knicks posted just a 44 percent shooting from the field, but they had 20 more attempts than San Antonio, which also had 22 turnovers to just 14 by New York.

Wembanyama finished the Knicks game with 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting, 13 boards and four blocks in 34 minutes, but he had seven turnovers, which made it harder for San Antonio to overcome New York.

Meanwhile, the Knicks got 25 points from Bridges and 24 from Jalen Brunson.

Despite the loss, the Spurs are still in a very great shape and they will carry a 43-17 record to the final stop of their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.