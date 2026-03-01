Victor Wembanyama sparked theories of “regression” following an ugly night against Toronto. That criticism intensified Sunday after the New York Knicks' 114-89 trouncing of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

“Wemby” delivered the double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds. But New York forced him into costly turnovers (seven on the night).

The second-year player now left analysts and fans believing his production is going in reverse. San Antonio also took criticism for floundering under the Sunday spotlight. However, Wembanyama picked up the microphone postgame to shut down the “regression” talk.

“I don't see any regression. I think it's good for us to see this kind of adversity,” Wembanyama said via SNY Knicks. “We want to play the best teams, this is a top-seeded playoff team – experienced. They know what it's like, and they gave us a good showing today.”

How Knicks frustrated Spurs, Victor Wembanyama

Mikal Bridges rose as a primary reason behind the Knicks' demolition of the Spurs.

He dropped 25 points on one of the league's best defenses spearheaded by head coach Mitch Johnson. Bridges forced five steals on the defensive side too — becoming a tone setter and fiery asset for NYK.

Jalen Brunson added to the scoring onslaught inside the Madison Square Garden — hitting 24 points to place second on the team. New York, though, showed its mettle on the defensive side.

Head coach Mike Brown created a scheme that bottled San Antonio to only 41.6% shooting from field goal range. But the Spurs misfired from behind the arc even worse, settling for 26.5% there.

“Wemby” wasn't the only turnover prone Spurs player, as the team lost the ball 22 times. Still, his seven led the Spurs while Luke Kornet (three turnovers) followed. Four different San Antonio players including rookie Dylan Harper turned the ball over twice.

The Spurs lastly watched Devin Vassell (18 points) and Stephon Castle (13) join Wembanyama as the only players surpassing double figures.