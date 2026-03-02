As the NBA world reacts to the New York Knicks snapping Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs' 11-game win streak, ESPN's Brian Windhorst considers it a warning for fans. Wembanyama and the Spurs' 114-89 blowout loss to the Knicks ended a long win streak, but also put San Antonio's weaknesses on full display.

The Spurs never recovered from a 19-0 Knicks run in the second quarter, which reminded some of their inexperience, Windhorst said, per ESPN's First Take.

“I'm not going to overreact to a noon game at the Garden. If you’re creating a case for why the Spurs aren’t going to win, you saw it yesterday,” Windhorst said. “They didn't handle it when the Knicks threw some punches at them. It was a 19-0 run in the second quarter. You're not going to win a playoff game when you give up a 19-0 run on the road. So, you see stuff like that.”

The Spurs also finished 9-for-34 from beyond the 3-point arc (26.5%) against the Knicks.

“They are still, as a team, inconsistent on 3-point shots. When they get to the playoffs, the opposing teams, when they get to do game plans that are fully set up for a playoff series, they're going to force them into taking threes. And they're going to want Victor Wembanyama to take threes. They are still a bottom-10 3-point percentage shooting team. Whether you like it or not, the NBA is still very much a 3-point league.”

“If you’re creating a case for why the Spurs aren’t going to win, you saw it yesterday.” —@WindhorstESPN on concerns over the Spurs' NBA title hopes 👀 pic.twitter.com/EDFohIBK2g — First Take (@FirstTake) March 2, 2026

Brian Windhorst says 3-point shooting and experience are the Spurs' glaring weaknesses.

Victor Wembanyama's confession after Spurs loss

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama took responsibility for Sunday's 25-point loss to the Knicks. While admitting the Knicks' defense restricted him from finding his offensive rhythm, Wembanyama also says he wishes he passed the ball more, as the Spurs fell into a huge deficit.

“I think they did put some physicality, but not even the most that we've seen… For some reason, we were somewhat hesitant… I was especially hesitant on three’s… I was holding the ball too much… We gave them life. We should have been better, especially in the first quarter. That was the game.”

Wembanyama finished with 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in Sunday's loss.