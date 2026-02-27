Having additional frontcourt depth, especially in lieu of an upcoming playoff run, is never a bad thing. The San Antonio Spurs fortified the frontcourt depth on their roster on Friday with the signing of veteran big man Mason Plumlee to a rest of the season contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Mason Plumlee had originally signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs, and his new deal comes as that 10-day was set to expire. The Spurs’ roster now stands at 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts.

Plumlee hit the free agent market after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had begun the 2025-26 season with the Charlotte Hornets, but was included as part of the multi-team trade which sent Ousmane Dieng to the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder then needed a roster spot to complete the agreed upon trade with the Philadelphia 76ers involving Jared McCain, and Plumlee was the casualty.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Plumlee is in his 13th season in the league. Prior to the Spurs’ signing, he had appeared in 14 games with the Hornets, including two starts, at a little over eight minutes per game. He was averaging 1.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 75 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Plumlee began his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets, and has also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. As far as the Spurs’ current depth chart, Plumlee would appear to behind Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo in terms of centers. He has yet to appear in game for the Spurs.