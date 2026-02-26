The San Antonio Spurs have a passionate and dedicated fanbase at home, but the franchise continues to get an immense amount of love and support for their road games thanks in large part to the larger than life figure that is Victor Wembanyama.

Since being drafted, Wembanyama has brought out the biggest and loudest of fans at every arena he visits, and his latest visit to Toronto, Canada was no different.

A fan dressed as an actual green alien wearing Victor Wembanyama's jersey and shorts was seen watching his favorite player's warm-ups from the stands.

An Alien pulled up to see The Alien in Toronto 👽😅 pic.twitter.com/mUHZf0nkXz — theScore (@theScore) February 25, 2026

After the game, Wembanyama was asked about the fan and the outpouring of support he's received on the road this season.

“Do I get used to it?” Wembanyama reiterated before thinking about his answer. “I don't know if I will, but I'm not used to it yet. I'm saying that because it's always a pleasure. I think obviously the support at home is unconditional, but on the road some arenas like this, I hear a lot of French people and even just Canadian people who speak French who support. I'm saying I'm not used to it because it's always feel the love, always a great pressure. I'm trying to grow that even more, I'm not going to lie, because it helps me, makes me feel a little bit at home everywhere, so I'm trying to grow that and give some of that love.”

The Spurs defeated the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, 110-107, with Victor Wembanyama recording 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and five blocked shots.

The Spurs win improved their record to 42-16, just two games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top seed in the Western Conference.