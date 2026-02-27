Make it 11 in a row for the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated the Brooklyn Nets 126-110 on Thursday, completing an undefeated February. The streak began after a 111-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 31, and the Spurs did not drop a game throughout the month. The 11-0 February is only the third perfect month in franchise history and the first since a 16-0 March during the 2013-14 season.

At 43-16, San Antonio sits 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after Oklahoma City fell to the Detroit Pistons. The Spurs have 23 regular-season games remaining, while the Thunder have 22, and the two teams will not meet again this season. The current 11-game run is the third-longest streak in the NBA this season, behind Oklahoma City's 16-game streak and Detroit's 13-game run. It is also San Antonio's longest winning streak since a 13-game surge in 2015-16.

Julian Champagnie led the Spurs against Brooklyn with 26 points, shooting 6-of-9 from 3-point range, while adding three steals and two blocks. Stephon Castle scored 18 points, including 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, and had 13 points in the opening quarter. Devin Vassell contributed 14 points, hitting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, along with seven rebounds and five assists. De'Aaron Fox added 14 points, Keldon Johnson scored 13, and Dylan Harper finished with 12 as seven Spurs reached double figures. Victor Wembanyama recorded 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting and 6-of-6 from the line, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Article Continues Below

San Antonio took control early, scoring 13 seconds into the game and building a 36-22 first-quarter lead. The advantage grew to 48-26 in the second quarter and 71-56 at halftime. The Nets trimmed the deficit to six with a 13-4 run early in the third, but the Spurs closed the period ahead 104-84.

For Brooklyn (15-43), Michael Porter Jr. finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Day'Ron Sharpe scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Nets have now lost six straight and will next face the Boston Celtics on road on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will next face the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.