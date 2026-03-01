The New York Knicks put an end to the San Antonio Spurs' 11-game winning streak on Sunday, picking up the 114-89 victory. The win moves New York to 38-22 on the season, 6.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons for the top record in the East. SNY's Ian Begley says a much-maligned trade acquisition was a key to the victory.

“Mikal Bridges' team-high 25 points and game-high five steals help NYK beat the Spurs, snapping SAS's 11-game winning streak. Not hyperbole to call this one of most impressive wins of this Knick season; 6 players scored at least 10 pts and team defense was strong all afternoon,” Begley reported.

The Spurs' 11-game winning streak ends against the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mOHMNss95 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

While the Spurs had won 11 consecutive games, Madison Square Garden has been a house of horrors for them. They have lost six consecutive games in Manhattan, with their last win coming in November 2019. That, of course, does not include the NBA Cup Final, which the Knicks won in Las Vegas.

Bridges led the way for the Knicks on both ends of the floor, with a team-high 25 points in addition to his defensive brilliance. Jalen Brunson was right behind him with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart both posted double-doubles. Defensively, Victor Wembanyama was held to 25 points on 1-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

The Knicks have now won four of their last five games, keeping pace with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. But tough games are up ahead, with a trip to Toronto kicking off a brutal stretch. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and both Los Angeles clubs are on the docket in the next five games.

The Knicks are looking for their fourth consecutive playoff berth in the Jalen Brunson era. New coach Mike Brown has navigated this season through some ups and downs, but a big win should start March off on the right foot.