The San Antonio Spurs went undefeated in February. It's a fact not lost on Victor Wembanyama.

“Feels like an accomplishment. I guess, looking back, we could say it's a satisfying month.

“It feels good.”

In dispatching all 11 opponents they faced from February 1 to February 26, the stretch featured one game that could be considered close by most standards. And that win came by nine points.

“I think we had only one win, which was single digits,” Wemby said, alluding to the team's first contest of the month, a 112-103 victory vs. the Orlando Magic.

“So does it mean it was perfect? Not at all. But looking back, it's never going to be perfect, so it's pretty satisfying,” the generational star continued.

Spurs correct wrongs during February streak

For a month starting in late December, the Spurs found themselves struggling against teams that themselves were struggling. Following a third win in 10 days vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day, San Antonio lost two nights later at home to a Utah Jazz team that was 11-19 heading in. By the time they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on January 6, the Spurs had dropped four of six with three of those setbacks coming to squads with losing records and the other to a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was a game above .500 when they went into San Antonio.

“We showed that it was one of our weaknesses. I think especially about the defeat against Utah that we had in 2025. After a good series of big matches, we had a few more mediocre defeats,” Wembanyama reflected.

During this 11-game win streak, the team with the second best record in the West handled not only the three teams they faced with losing records, but also took care of business in several contests against shorthanded contenders.

Article Continues Below

“It was already my state of mind at the time. I think it's something as a team that has potential, as a team that grows up and has some success at the beginning of the season. For me, these are things that we have to go through. And even if we know that we have to take all the games in the same way, they're lessons that are learned in the best way by failing, by losing games,” Wemby admitted.

“There is nothing that would have bothered us. I think we have made progress in this regard, even though we are not there yet,” the Spurs leading scorer added.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama talks championship contention

Asked about whether the Spurs showing in February proves the Spurs are a legitimate title contender, Wembanyama gave no assurances.

“I can't answer that because it's the first time I'm in this situation, but to talk about the floor; I think it was something that we really had to raise in the beginning of the season to show that our ceiling is extremely high. We have a great record against the strongest teams in the league.”

In addition to the three aforementioned victories against the defending NBA champions, the Spurs have beaten every Western Conference team except for one that would qualify for the extended postseason, including the Play-In, if the season ended at the end of February. And the one team they haven't topped — the Los Angeles Clippers — they haven't played yet.

The Spurs will face the Clippers in early March as they look to extend the league's best current stretch.