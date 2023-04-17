As far as Stan Wawrinka is concerned, Novak Djokovic will go down as the tennis GOAT.

Djokovic is currently tied with Rafael Nadal as the joint-leader in Grand Slam titles won with 22. However, there is a strong argument to be made for Djokovic to the greatest tennis player ever even if he doesn’t end up being the sole leader in Grand Slam titles won.

The Serbian superstar holds a host of other records and accolades such as having the most weeks spent as the World No. 1 with 383 at the time of writing. He is notably regarded as the greatest hard-court player in tennis history with a record 10 Australian Open titles and three US Open titles.

He’s also won a record 38 ATP Masters titles and not to mention, holds a winning head-to-head record against fellow GOAT candidates Nadal and Roger Federer as well.

Wawrinka is one of the few players to have won Grand Slam titles during the era of the Big Three — having notably defeated Djokovic to win the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open — and with all things considered, he believes the current World No. 1 will end up as the best of all time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you look at the results and all the parameters, I think Novak will end up as the best of all time,” Wawrinka said recently (via Tennis World USA). “I consider Novak a good friend. It was always a huge challenge to play against him. I won it in the Grand Slam finals, and those are some of my most beautiful memories.”

Of course, there are arguments to be made for Nadal and Federer as well and a decade ago, it would have been crazy to even label Novak Djokovic as the GOAT.

But that’s certainly not the case anymore — especially after the last few years.

“If we talk about pure results and pure victories, Novak will be ahead of the other two [Nadal and Federer],” Wawrinka said early last month. “I have been convinced of this for years and in my opinion this is what will happen.

“They have this chance and this bad luck to have been in the same generation and at the same time and they marked the history of tennis in a different way, the three.”