Novak Djokovic won his record tenth Australian Open title on Sunday, tying Rafael Nadal for the most men’s singles Grand Slam championships in the open era with 22, and runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t hold back praise for the superstar in his post-match speech.

“He’s one of the greatest in our sport and I think he’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet,” Tsitsipas said in front of a sold out crowd in Melbourne after the defeat.

It was another dominant two-week stretch for Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). He still has not lost a semifinal or final match at the Australian Open en route to his tenth championship down under.

It was his 28th consecutive win at the Australian Open and 41st consecutive win in Australia; he still hasn’t lost a match in 2023.

The Serbian superstar will return to World No. 1 with the victory, along with tying Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. The 35-year-old was battling a hamstring injury all week, but proved he’s still the best tennis player alive today on hard courts with the convincing victory.

Djokovic called the win a “top 2, top 3 win in my life, considering the circumstances.”

After being deported from Australia due to his vaccination status in 2022 in a story that made headlines across the world, it was an emotional return to the top for one of the most consistently dominant players in the sport over the last decade. He won his first Australian Open title back in 2008.

Djokovic will be an early favorite to compete for the French Open title in May along with Nadal, who bowed out in the second round in Melbourne and also battled an injury this January. Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in 2022 en route to the title.

Novak Djokovic lost just one set at the Australian Open in 2023, and the win proves that even at age 35, he’s got a few more Grand Slams in him yet.