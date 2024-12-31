ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson looks to stay undefeated in ACC play as they face Stanford. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Stanford-Clemson prediction and pick.

Stanford comes into the game sitting at 9-3 on the year. They opened up the year 6-0 before back-to-back losses to Grand Canyon and Cal Poly. They would then win three more games, including their ACC opener over Cal. Last time out, Stanford played a tenth-ranked Oregon. While it was tight early, Oregon would dominate at the end of the first half, going on to win the game 76-61.

Meanwhile, Clemson is 10-3 on the year. They opened up 4-0 before a loss to Boise State. Clemson then would win seven more in a row, including an upset of Kentucky. Since then, they have lost to Memphis and South Carolina. Both of those games went to overtime, where Clemson fell. Last time out, they faced Wake Forest. Clemson used a first-half 10-0 run to build a lead, as they would go on to win the game 73-62.

Here are the Stanford-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Clemson Odds

Stanford: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Clemson: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 141.5 (-102)

Under: 141.5 (-120)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Clemson

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is ranked 92nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 69th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 129th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Stanford has scored well this year. They are 78th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 30th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Stanford is led by Maxime Raynaud. He leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. Raynaud is scoring 21.4 points per game this year while adding 11.8 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this season. He is joined in the front court by Chisom Okpara. Okpara is scoring just 6.1 points per game but also brings in 2.3 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Blackes leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.3 assists per game this year, while also scoring 15.3 points, and having 3.7 rebounds plus two steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Oziyah Sellers. Sellers is scoring 13.8 points per game while adding three rebounds per game. Finally, Ryan Agarwal is scoring 7.9 points per game this year while aos adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is ranked 30th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Clemson has been solid on defense this year, sitting 56th in the nation in opponent points per game, while also sitting 20th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio. They are also 128th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Clemson is led by Chase Hunter. Hunter is scoring 16.8 points per game, while also adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Jaesen Zackery has also been solid this year. Zackery is scoring 9.1 points per game, while also adding 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Further, he leads the team with 2.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Ian Schieffelin leads the way. He is second on the team in points, while leading in assists and rebounds this year. Schieffelin is scoring 13.8 points per game this year, while he adds 3.2 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game. Further, he has 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Viktor Lakhin. Lahkin comes into the game with 11.5 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds 1.5 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Chuacy Wiggins has also been solid. He is scoring 7.8 points per game, while also adding 2.8 rebounds per game on the season.

Final Stanford-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Stanford wins games by moving the ball well and finding efficient shots. While they are 104th in the nation, they are 30th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Still, Clemson shuts that down well. They are 37th in the nation in opponent assists. Further, Clemson has a solid offense as well. They are 83rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 51st in three-point percentage this year. Boston College is 87th in the nation against the three this year. Finally, Clemson forced a lot of turnovers, sitting 43rd in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. This should be a tight game, but Clemson is the better all-around team and gets the win here.

Final Stanford-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -10.5 (-110)