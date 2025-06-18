Caitlin Clark was once again the star of the show as the Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-71 in a physical game that saw three players being ejected late. The Fever superstar finished with 20 points and six assists, including four 3-pointers. However, it was her tense exchange with Jacy Sheldon that garnered the spotlight.

The Fever were leading 55-45 with less than five minutes in the third quarter. Clark dribbled past the 3-point line with Sheldon guarding her closely. Her attempts to stop the Fever star resulted in her poking Clark in the eye, who immediately recoiled. The two then got into a physical altercation after Sheldon appeared to shove Clark. This was followed by Tina Charles pushing her to the ground.

Initially adjudged a technical foul, Sheldon was eventually issued a flagrant 1, with Clark and Charles getting double technicals. Marina Mabrey was also issued a technical foul. Post-game, Clark was calmness personified, claiming that she intended to let her game do all the talking.

“I’m here to play basketball. My game’s gonna talk and that’s all that really matters,” Clark said. “I love this game, and I’m gonna give it everything I have. I think that’s what competitors do. You just step right back up to the challenge.”

Following the altercation, Clark was awarded three free throws, all of which she converted. Tension continued to flare in the game as a subsequent on-court fight led to the ejections of Sophie Cunningham, Jacy Sheldon, and Lindsay Allen. With under a minute left, Sheldon was on a fast break after a steal when Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham wrapped her up with a hard foul.

A skirmish ensued, leading to the ejections of Cunningham, Sheldon, and Lindsay Allen. Regardless, the Fever will be delighted with the win, which comes days after an impressive victory over the New York Liberty. Clark top-scored for her team with 20 points, with Natasha Howard registering a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The win means that the Fever will now face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup championship game on July 1.