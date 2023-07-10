Stanford women’s basketball star Cameron Brink is tall. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is not. So, it’s no surprise that when the two took a photo together, the results were pretty comical. And even Brink had to weigh in on social media.

Las Vegas is the center of the basketball universe right now, as the NBA Summer League is taking place there. An event like that draws all types of fans, from world-famous comedians to women’s basketball stars. And those are the two worlds that collided when Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink and Kevin Hart met and took a picture together.

What’s notable about that is Brink is 6-foot-4, while Hart is 5-foot-2.

After the Cameron Brink-Kevin Hart photo started going viral, the internet lit up with hilarious comments about the pair’s foot-plus height difference. That’s when Brink decided to weigh in herself on her Instagram story, writing “Y’all are so out of pocket I’m dead.” under the picture.

While most people probably know Kevin Hart from his Netflix specials and roles in movies like Ride Along, Get Hard, and Jumanji, Brink may not be as familiar.

However, Cameron Brink should be a name you know, as she is one of the best players in women’s college basketball. The 6-foot-4 senior won an NCAA championship with the Cardinal her freshman season. As a sophomore and junior, she became a two-time All-American and two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2022-23, she averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game. Brink and the Stanford women’s basketball team heads into the 2023-24 season in the top 10 of most preseason polls.