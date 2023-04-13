Kevin Hart will once again be bringing his Die Hart series to The Roku Channel.

Roku announced on April 13 that Die Hart 2: Die Harter broke viewership records during its first weekend. It’s the #1 Roku Original TV series in both unique views and streaming hour engagement. Die Hart Season 2 also had nearly double the opening weekend audience of the first season that debuted in May 2021.

With figures like those, it seems like a no-brainer to greenlit Die Hart for a third season. Of course, Hart will return once again while the rest of the cast will be revealed at a later date. You can expect some big names, however, given that the first two seasons included appearances from the likes of Ben Schwartz, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Travolta.

The Roku Channel has been expanding its original content output lately. One of the biggest moves made was distributing the Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, last fall which starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody singer. It had its world premiere at TIFF on September 8, 2022, before being released on The Roku Channel on November 4.

Speaking on the Die Hart renewal, Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals for Roku Media, said, “With the creative prowess of the Hartbeat team, the incredible performances of an all-star cast, and the power of the Roku platform, ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter’ not only set premiere viewership records for a Roku Originals TV series, but also brought in nearly double the audience of the first season. We are thrilled to once again partner with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat on a third season, as we build this comedic franchise on The Roku Channel.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Hart had his own statement, adding, “Die Hart is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three. My fans are the best and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”

Lastly, Bryan Smiley, Hartbeat’s President & Chief Content Office and executive producer of Die Hart 2: Die Harter said, “Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that continues to unite audiences around the world through laughter. We are beyond thrilled to see it breaking records on its premiere weekend and look forward to partnering with Roku again for a third season.”

Die Hart 2: Die Harter is streaming free on The Roku Channel now.