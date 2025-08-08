Winning the NBA MVP is a great way to cement a player's legacy. It's an award usually given to the best-performing player of the regular season. As a result, it's arguably the most prestigious individual award a star can attain, at least for the regular season.

Throughout the years, most NBA MVP winners are future Hall of Famers. But while stars usually win the award during their prime, that doesn't mean that aging players no longer have a shot. In fact, a handful of legends have been able to still take the award during their 30s. Here are the 10 oldest NBA MVPs of all time, ranked.

10. Magic Johnson – 30

Magic Johnson earned his fifth and final NBA MVP in the 1989-90 season when he was only 30 years old. He finished the season with averages of 22.3 points, 11.5 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game. A lot of basketball fans would agree that Johnson probably would have won at least one more if it weren't for his HIV-AIDs diagnosis that shocked the world and forced him to retire.

9. Steve Nash – 30

Coming back to the Phoenix Suns was one of the best decisions made by Steve Nash. In fact, Nash immediately won the 2004-05 NBA MVP. He tallied 15.5 points to go along with a league-leading 11.5 assists per game. In the process, Nash also became the first Canadian player to ever win the award.

8. Wilt Chamberlain – 31

In his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Wilt Chamberlain made sure to exit with a bang. Chamberlain averaged 24.3 points and a league-best 23.8 rebounds per game. He also accumulated 702 assists during the 1967-68 season to lead the league in total assists. As a result, Chamberlain was crowned as the NBA MVP before taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers.

7. Hakeem Olajuwon – 31

With Michael Jordan announcing his retirement, the league was broken wide open. But among the stars left, it was Hakeem Olajuwon who shined the brightest. Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets by putting up 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per outing. As a result, he was crowned the 1994 NBA MVP before leading the Rockets to an NBA title, where he was also named Finals MVP.

6. Steve Nash – 31

After winning his first NBA MVP since returning to Phoenix, it wasn't long before Nash collected another. In fact, Nash earned his second straight NBA MVP Award, tallying 18.8 points and 10.5 assists per game to become the league leader in assists. Winning consecutive MVPs cemented Nash as one of the all-time greats.

When it came to longevity, there's no question that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had to be in the conversation. In 20 seasons, he was named the NBA MVP six times. During his final MVP season, the Hall of Famer averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.4 blocks per game. It was the same year that saw him earn his second NBA championship.

4. Michael Jordan – 32

The 1995-96 season marked a strong Michael Jordan return to relevancy in the league. Jordan certainly put the league on notice after collecting his fourth NBA MVP. He averaged a league-best 30.4 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. But more importantly, he also led the Chicago Bulls to a fourth NBA title.

3. Karl Malone – 33

Karl Malone was easily the greatest power forward during his era. He was the face of the Utah Jazz while being an elite offensive juggernaut. Malone cemented his greatness during the 1996-97 season by earning his first NBA MVP Award. He tallied 27.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Malone later on led the Jazz to the NBA Finals the same year.

2. Michael Jordan – 34

The 1997-98 season marked the end of an era for the Bulls. It was the last time Jordan suited up in a Bulls uniform. However, his Chicago exit was a fairytale ending. Jordan had another dominant season, averaging 28.7 points to lead all scorers in the NBA. He also added 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. But more importantly, Jordan also led the Bulls to a second three-peat, capped off by an iconic game-winning jumper to lay claim to the best NBA player of all time.

1. Karl Malone – 35

The oldest NBA player to ever win the NBA MVP Award was Karl Malone when he won his second at the age of 35. He earned the award after the 1998-99 season, averaging 23.8 points 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. It was the NBA's first lockout season, and Malone certainly gave Father Time a good workout. To this day, Malone remains the only Jazz player to win the award.