In a nail-biting showdown that will be remembered as one of the standout performances of this year's NCAA Tournament, Stanford women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen delivered a staggering All-American performance, propelling the No. 2 Cardinal over the seventh-seeded Iowa State Cyclones with an 87-81 victory in overtime. Iriafen's remarkable display of athleticism, scoring a career-high 41 points, 11 of which came in overtime, was a spectacle that captivated all who watched. Stanford's win not only advanced them to the Portland Regional but also served as a testament to the spirit of the Cardinal women's basketball team.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer didn't mince words when praising Iriafen.
“She’s a warrior out there,” VanDerveer said, per Janie McCauley of the Associated Press. “She gave an All-American performance out there tonight.”
It was a fitting tribute to a player whose performance on the court was nothing short of monumental. Iriafen's comprehensive game, marked by a relentless assault on the basket, precision from mid-range and a flawless 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, underscored her role in Stanford's victory.
“This was a heavyweight fight, we had a great fighter out there,” VanDerveer said
Stanford women's basketball advances to Sweet 16
But the night was about more than just Iriafen's scoring. The game was a quintessential display that highlights the competitiveness of NCAA women's basketball and the excitement of March Madness. Brooke Demetre's clutch 3-pointer with just 18 seconds left in overtime was a dagger to the heart of Iowa State's hopes, highlighting the depth of talent in Stanford's ranks. Demetre, who finished with eight points, emerged as an unsung hero, with her timely threes and free throws proving crucial in the game's dying moments.
“This is the type of game you learn a lot about your team,” VanDerveer said. “They battled, they stayed with things, they stayed together.”
Iriafen's stat line at the game's conclusion spoke volumes: 16-for-30 shooting, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Beyond her offensive output, Iriafen's defensive tenacity, particularly against Iowa State's standout freshman Audi Crooks, was a key factor in the game. Crooks, who had previously lit up the scoreboard with a 40-point outing, was limited to just 10 points on a night where her shots refused to fall, thanks in large part to Iriafen's relentless defense.
“She’s super talented,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said of Iriafen. “She had one of those nights tonight. There wasn’t much we could do to stop her.”
Cameron Brink contributed eight points, eight rebounds and added five blocked shots, increasing her leading national total to 120.
The game itself was a rollercoaster, featuring 18 lead changes and 12 ties. Stanford's resilience was on full display, a necessary trait after the disappointment of last year's early tournament exit. This year, however, Stanford's determination was unyielding, pushing them over the line in a game that will be remembered for its intensity and the exceptional skill displayed by both teams.
“I could not be more proud of the way they’ve carried themselves,” Fennelly said of Iowa State, calling the game “a lot of fun.”
The Cardinal had made it to the Sweet 16 for 14 consecutive years until they were eliminated early last year. That was only the second instance in 16 years that Stanford was knocked out in the first or second rounds, the previous occasion being when they were upset by No. 10 seed Florida State with a score of 68-61 at Maples Pavilion in the second round, exactly 16 years prior, on March 19, 2007. Their opponent for their next game on Friday is yet to be decided.
Brock Purdy attends to support the Cyclones
The game was also not without its moments of celebrity, with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in attendance to support his alma mater, Iowa State.
“It means so much. As an alumni you’re so proud to see the program do so well and going through this tournament and having the success that they’ve had,” he said. “I’ve had their back. Blessed to be here to support them.”
The game was also Brink's last home game. The senior, who had a fifith-year of eligibilty due to the COVID waiver, announced last week that she is declaring for the WNBA draft.