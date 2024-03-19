Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s honest take on Pac-12 disbanding ahead of March Madness

In an emotional testament to the upheaval facing the Pac-12, Stanford's head women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer recently highlighted the mixed sentiments swirling around the impending disbandment of the conference ahead of the start of March Madness.
“I'm extremely proud of where we are and what we've done,” VanDerveer told ESPN, via Alexa Philippou. “and I'm extremely pained about what's going to happen in the future.”
The Pac-12 Conference, long regarded as a powerhouse in women's basketball, faces an uncertain future. The league's dismantling, initiated by the departure of foundational members UCLA and USC for the Big Ten, signals a significant realignment of collegiate sports' landscape. This year, the conference showcased its depth, with seven teams securing spots in the women's NCAA tournament — a testament to the league's strength.
Notably, the Pac-12's influence on women's basketball has been profound, with the conference sending at least six teams to the NCAA tournament over the past seven years, boasting a nonconference winning percentage of 78.2% since 2013, the best of any league. This season, top-15 matchups and record-breaking performances became the norm, underlining the conference's exceptional talent. USC's JuJu Watkins, for instance, delivered a staggering 51-point game against Stanford, the highest in Division I this season, highlighting the caliber of play that has become synonymous with Pac-12 basketball.
Pac-12 conference fostered a culture of mutual respect
The Pac-12's evolution from a perceived one-team dominion to a collective of formidable programs is a narrative of growth and unity. Initiatives like the Pac-12 Network and strategic scheduling have amplified the conference's visibility and competitive edge. Moreover, a culture of mutual respect and collaboration among coaches has fostered an environment where the success of one contributes to the elevation of the league.
“It was noticeable from the get-go that it was very different than the other leagues I'd been in where it was just worry about yourself,” said former Washington coach Mike Neighbors, now the head coach at Arkansas. “The league really cared about the league.”
Despite these achievements, the disintegration of the Pac-12 as it stands is a source of sadness. The conference's imminent dissolution marks the end of regional rivalries and a shared identity that has bolstered West Coast basketball. As teams transition to new conferences, the legacy of the Pac-12's communal spirit and competitive excellence remains.
“There is something deep down inside that seems to think somehow they're going to figure this thing out,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said, “and we'll all be back together at some point, in some form.”
Final postseason under the Pac-12 banner
As the conference prepares for its final postseason under the Pac-12 banner, there is a sense of urgency to cap off its legacy with a strong showing in March Madness. The dissolution of the Pac-12 signals not just the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter for its member schools, which will strive to maintain their competitive edge and camaraderie in new conferences.
“I think the league's going to show out,” Utah Coach Lynne Roberts said. “Everyone has a lot of pride.”
“The Pac 12 as we know it will never be the same,” USC associate coach Beth Burns added. “So why don't you be the last guy on that line to win it?”
Amidst the upheaval, VanDerveer's words serve as a reminder of the accomplishments of the Pac-12 Conference and challenges that lie ahead.