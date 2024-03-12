In a heartfelt reaction to Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink's announcement declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, NBA superstar and Brink's god-sibling, Stephen Curry, shared his excitement. Curry's response, mixed with both personal and professional admiration, came after Brink's decision was made public Tuesday, highlighting a significant milestone in her already impressive basketball career.
“Hey Cam, just wanted to say congratulations, huge huge announcement, huge milestone huge accomplishment, preparing yourself for the WNBA draft. I know you still got some unfinished business in the NCAA tournament, but take a moment to pat yourself on the back for a job well done to get to this point,” Curry said, via ESPNW. “The best is yet to come and can’t wait to see where your career takes you. WNBA, league her.”
Steph Curry congratulates his godsister, Cameron Brink, on declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.
Cameron Brink has been a standout player for Stanford under coach Tara VanDerveer. Her contributions include a national championship win in her freshman year and a Final Four appearance in 2022, alongside personal accolades such as the Pac-12 Player of the Year. ESPN's latest mock draft projects her as a top 3 pick, anticipated to go No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Brink's decision comes on the heels of Stanford's 74-61 loss on Sunday to USC in the Pac-12 title game, a moment that has clearly not dampened her spirits or her determination. In her own words, “My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life-changing. I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've learned in Palo Alto … Although I am excited for the next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.”
“To all the young girls out there, thank you all for your support. I believe in all of you like you believed in me,” Brink said in her declaration statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
As Brink prepares to close out her collegiate career with an eye on the WNBA, the support from Curry and others in the basketball community highlights the anticipation for her professional debut.