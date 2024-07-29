Star Wars Bounty Hunter is hitting modern consoles soon! Check out the Star Wars Bounty Hunter remaster release date, gameplay, story, trailers, and more here.

Star Wars Bounty Hunter Remaster Release Date: August 1, 2024

The Star Wars Bounty Hunter remaster release date is on August 1, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. It will support modern hardware and integrations, including cloud saves, achievements, frame rates, and resolutions.

It was initially released in 2002 for the GameCube and PlayStation 2 and was developed and published by LucasArts. Prior to this remaster, the game was first re-released for the PlayStation 4 as a PS2 Classics title. It

Those who pre-order will get the game at a 10% discount.

The remaster is being developed by Aspyr, responsible for the update to Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, remastered Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, as well as the more recent Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

This game is considered a continuation of the comic Jango Fett: Open Seasons and a prequel to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

It received middling reviews from critics, landing on “Mixed or Average” on review aggregator Metacritic. The sound and level design, graphics, and length of the game were some of the praised aspects, while the repetitive aspect, technical and control issues, as well as the tediousness of some of the game received criticism.

The game’s story, however, was much-appreciated by the players. It’s up to you to decide if it’s worth going through the pains of actually playing the game to experience it, though.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the graphics have been improved with bump maps and new lighting effects, and a flashlight was implemented as well.

Especially on the PlayStation 5, the game has been adapted to make full use of the DualSense controller. Unique adaptive triggers for each of Jango’s weapons, in-game radio through the DualSense speaker, and the lightbar showing your health bar are all added in this remaster.

Star Wars Bounty Hunter Story

You play as bounty hunter Jango Fett in his prime, giving you a more intimate view of his character before his appearance in Attack of the Clones. This game also explains how he got his hands on Slave I, met Zam Wesell, and why he was chosen as the genetic template for the clone troopers.

Sith Lord Darth Tyranus hires Jango Fett to eliminate Dark Jedi Komari Vosa, and his adventure begins as he encounters criminal syndicates and discovers their modus operandi.

Star Wars Bounty Hunter Gameplay

Star Wars Bounty Hunter is a third-person shooter. For most of the game, you play as Jango Fett, using your weapon of choice. His arsenal includes blaster pistols, a flamethrower, poison darts, and missiles.

An unimplemented easter egg involving Boba Fett has been added to this remaster. In the original game, a texture with the message “Cash in all bounties to play as Boba” can be found, but it didn’t make it to the game’s release.

For this remaster, players who complete the campaign will be able to equip a new Boba Fett skin for their next playthrough.

