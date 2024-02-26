The Dallas Stars currently hold a 35-16-8 record. Dallas leads the Central Division as a result of their strong season. The Stars feature an impressive roster and they have aspirations of making a deep postseason run. So will Dallas make any moves before the NHL trade deadline?
Stars general manager Jim Nill recently addressed the question during an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.
“The most important thing is where your organization is at,” Nill said. “We were fortunate to add some great pieces over the summer. Matt Duchene all of a sudden turns up and he’s a free agent (after being bought out by Nashville), we were able to sign him. So we did a lot of work in the summer. Now, you sit and watch your team as it starts the year. How’s it coming together? Where are you at?”
Stars considering possible NHL trade deadline moves
Again, the Stars probably have enough talent at the moment to make a serious run in the playoffs. Adding more impact players is not a bad idea, though. Nill and the Stars have been pondering their potential trade deadline strategy for a while.
“When we started the year, our big discussion was the back end: How’s it going to be, depth-wise? Now you look at what Thomas Harley has done,” Nill continued. “That fills up one of the voids. Nils Lundqvist has had a good bounce-back year. He’s still a young defenseman, finding his way, but he’s having a better year.
“So you analyze your team and see where you’re at. And of course, injuries come into play. Then you decide. Do you need to add? And if you do, what’s the cost of the assets to add? That’s where I’m at right now.”
Nill wants to do what is best for the team. Adding players isn't always the best strategy as it can negatively impact team chemistry. With that being said, filling holes on the roster is always important.
Nill appears willing to make a trade if the right potential move surfaces. The Stars will be one of the more interesting teams to follow ahead of the trade deadline.