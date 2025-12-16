The 2025 Dallas Cowboys have had a roller coaster season. They have a great offense, one that has had to carry the team to wins this season, given how the defense has played. The Cowboys were in the thick of playoff contention, and Jerry Jones and Dallas went all in on upgrading the defense at the trade deadline, but it might be too little too late, especially after losing to the Vikings on Sunday night.

Jerry Jones does a weekly radio hit on the Dallas Sports radio channel, 105.3 The Fan, and mentioned that most quarterbacks have had a lot of success against the Cowboys this season. He credited J.J. McCarthy but was disappointed in the defense overall and said that how they finish on defense will be key for the team moving forward.

Jones, “It seems like we're always saying that about these QBs — some of them that haven't played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that's telling.”

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to run their defense this year, and the results have been disappointing. It obviously does not help that the Cowboys lost Micah Parsons before the season started, in a trade to the Green Bay Packers, but this defense has still struggled. They added a few pieces at the trade deadline to stay in contention, but the consistency has not been there.

Article Continues Below

The biggest issue has been the passing defense. Four different quarterbacks have had their season-high against the Cowboys, and another two have had their second-highest total. It also does not help that Jones brushed off Trevon Diggs, saying that he is healthy, because that relationship seems strained , even though he could boost the defense.

The underlying storyline for the Cowboys for the rest of the season is how the defense looks after upgrading the talent, but that consistency has not been there. If the Cowboys can look better on defense in the home stretch, then Eberflus might come back next year, but if they still look unorganized and continue to struggle, then he might be on his way out.