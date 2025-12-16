The effects of the firing and arrest of former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore linger. Indeed, one could imagine how this is affecting the players.

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit considered the situation from a parent's perspective, per Nonstop.

His son Chase is the QB at Michigan, knows Moore, and knows the women Moore had inappropriate relationships with. Plus, Herbstreit discussed interim head coach Biff Poggi and the role he has assumed.

“Horrific situation,” he said. “I know Sherrone Moore, my son of course plays there. Chase is there. And I know the individual as well that is being talked about. The times I’ve been around them, great people, made mistakes. Now you have a program that’s broken for now. And there’s an investigation going on within the entire athletic department. I can just tell you, more as a parent, how impressed I’ve been of Biff Poggi, who has taken over to be the interim head coach. Man it’s almost like he’s like a father, not a coach, he’s a coach, but he’s like a father. I’ve been on a couple zooms and I just listen. And I’m so impressed with what he’s been handed and the way he’s talking and it just feels like, as long as he’s there everything is going to be okay.”

Article Continues Below

Kirk Herbstreit's care for Michigan is unique, given that he is a Buckeye.

From 1989-1993, Herbstreit was the QB for Ohio State, Michigan's long-time rival. He gave his all to the Scarlett and Grey before becoming a beloved ESPN analyst.

The fact that he has a son playing for the Wolverines is unique in its own right. Usually, those who are stuck in the corners can't tolerate venturing out into enemy territory.

Altogether, Moore was charged with felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking. He allegedly broke into the home of a woman with whom he was having a relationship.