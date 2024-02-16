Chris Tanev fits what Stars need, but he is headed for free agency and is a rental at this point

The NHL trade deadline is starting to come into sharp focus, and it could be a meaningful time for the Dallas Stars. The Central Division leaders have high hopes of a long run in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year, and they could be active prior to the March 8 trade deadline.

The Stars have a four-point lead on the Colorado Avalanche at this point, and there is no doubt that head coach Pete DeBoer would like to strengthen the lineup that he is able to put out on the ice on an every-night basis. By adding a consistent right-shot defenseman, the Stars may be able to offer a tougher defensive unit.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Stars are one of the teams interested in Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev. The Flames returned home Thursday night after a successful road trip and appeared to be making a move towards playoff contention, but they inexplicably dropped a 6-3 decision to the San Jose Sharks.

Prior to that game, the Flames had won four of their previous 5 games. While the Flames have not been eliminated from contention, it will be a hard climb to get to a playoff position at this point. It seems far more likely that they will be sellers prior to the deadline.

Tanev would appear to be a solid fit for the Stars, but it might be difficult to make a deal for the defenseman because he is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season. Unless the Stars could convince Tanev to sign an extension upon making the trade, they would be hesitant to give up a major asset for a short-term rental player.