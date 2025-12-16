Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun delivered a historic performance Wednesday night, becoming the first pair of centers to record triple-doubles in the same game during the Denver Nuggets’ 128-125 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets.

According to OptaSTATS, the milestone marked a first in NBA history, underscoring the evolving versatility of the center position. Jokic’s all-around dominance propelled Denver to its fifth consecutive win, while Sengun matched him possession for possession in one of the season’s most compelling individual duels.

Jokic finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, along with two steals and two blocks, while shooting 13-for-27 from the field, 5-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line. The three-time MVP logged 42 minutes and controlled the game late, guiding the Nuggets through overtime to secure the win.

Sengun, making his case as one of the league’s rising stars, recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, adding two steals and a block. The Rockets center shot 14-for-27 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line, also playing 42 minutes in the loss. It was a statement performance for the first-time All-Star from last season against the reigning standard at the position.

Following the game, Sengun addressed the long-standing “Baby Joker” nickname when speaking to TalkBasket.

“It was cool to hear… but I’m on my own way. I’m leading one of the best teams in the league,” he said.

Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun embrace historic night while rejecting comparisons

Jokic echoed that sentiment when asked about the comparisons, speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Jared Koch.

“I think people need to stop comparing us,” Jokic said of Alperen Sengun after the Denver Nuggets’ overtime win vs. Houston. “I think he’s an amazing player by himself. I don't know what they're trying to do.”

“I think he needs to be… recognized [for] who he is. He's definitely a talented player. He's really good in the pocket, he started shooting the mid-range a little bit more, and making it. And he's still young, so, I think he needs to be recognized as Alperen Sengun. Not like, whoever people are comparing him to.”

The performances were reflective of elite seasons for both centers. Jokic is averaging career highs across the board with 29.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals, while shooting 61.3% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc through 25 games. He is playing 35 minutes per contest and continues to anchor Denver’s offense with historic efficiency.

Sengun has also taken a significant leap, averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, along with 1.5 steals and one block per game. He is shooting 50% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range across 21 games while logging 36.2 minutes per night.

Denver improved to 19-6 and will host the Orlando Magic (15-11) on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET before welcoming Houston again Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBA TV as part of a four-game homestand. The Rockets, now 16-7, will look to bounce back Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-22) at 8 p.m. ET as their six-game road trip continues.