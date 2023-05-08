The Dallas Stars hoped to ride the momentum of their Game 2 win over the Seattle Kraken into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they fell flat on their face and were run out of the building by the Kraken.

Seattle picked up the victory in Game 3 in decisive fashion. The team rode a five-goal second-period performance to win the game 7-2. The Kraken hold a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4.

Stars players certainly cannot be happy with their performance Sunday night. And their captain didn’t mince his words after the game. “I think we got what we deserved tonight,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. “We’re going to move on.”

For a little over 20 minutes, it seemed as if Game 3 would be a tightly contested affair. The first period came and went with no goals for either side, though Seattle did hold the advantage in shots on goal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Kraken found the back of the net in the second period. Jordan Eberle picked up a puck that deflected off the face of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and scored the first goal of the game.

Seattle started scoring in short order after that. Alex Wennberg, Carson Soucy, and Matty Beniers all scored to blow the game open. Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov put Dallas on the board, but Seattle scored again before the end of the second period.

In the third period, Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa made the game 6-2 after a shorthanded goal from Seattle’s Yanni Gourde. Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz added another goal on the power play late in the game to add insult to injury.

The Stars aren’t exactly out of this yet, but their Game 3 performance was certainly less than inspiring. Dallas can even the series on Tuesday when the puck drops in Seattle once again for Game 4.