The Atlanta Braves confirmed Thursday that third baseman Austin Riley will miss the rest of the 2025 season after undergoing core injury surgery in Philadelphia. The procedure, performed by Dr. William Meyers, addressed a recurring abdominal issue that sidelined Riley twice this year. The team expects him to return fully in time for Spring Training 2026.

Riley first experienced lower abdominal discomfort on July 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him onto the injured list until July 25. Just nine games later, he re-aggravated the injury during the MLB Speedway Classic against the Reds, when he stretched to tag out Elly De La Cruz at home plate. The Braves won that contest 4-2 in front of a record-setting crowd despite a full-day rain delay, but Riley’s season effectively ended with the play.

This is the second consecutive year the 28-year-old's season has been cut short. In 2024, he fractured his right hand after being hit by a pitch on August 18, finishing the season on the injured list. From 2021–23, Riley had been among baseball’s most durable stars, appearing in at least 159 games each year and posting a combined .286/.354/.525 slash line, 136 wRC+, and 16.1 fWAR, ranking ninth among all MLB players over that span.

By contrast, his production has dipped since. In 2024, even before the hand injury, he hit .256/.322/.461 with a 114 wRC+. This season, across 102 games, he posted a .260/.309/.428 line (.319 wOBA, 103 wRC+) with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 108 hits, and 54 runs scored, worth 1.7 fWAR. It was his lowest full-season home run total since 2020’s shortened campaign.

The Braves, sitting at 58-69 and fourth in the NL East, have endured a difficult year defined by injuries and inconsistency. Riley’s absence only compounds the struggles, though the team has turned to Nacho Alvarez Jr. at third base. Alvarez has delivered strong defense and a .681 OPS across 91 plate appearances, though manager Brian Snitker has hinted Alvarez may project long-term as a utility option.

Beyond Riley, Atlanta made multiple roster moves this week. The club claimed Cal Quantrill off waivers from the Miami Marlins after he logged a 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 109 2/3 innings in 24 starts. His season has been marked by volatility, with a 2.92 ERA in July but an 11.25 ERA in August. To make room, Dane Dunning and Connor Seabold were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also added Jake Fraley (acquired from Cincinnati) to the roster, recalled Dylan Dodd, and placed Luke Williams on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique.

Riley remains a star for Atlanta under his 10-year, $212 million contract running through 2033. For now, the Braves’ focus shifts toward finishing out a disappointing season while ensuring their star third baseman returns healthy in 2026.